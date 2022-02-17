Dangerous escaped sex-offender Paul Robson has been re-captured
A convicted sex offender who went on the run after escaping from an open prison, has been re-captured, Lincolnshire Police report.
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 10:59 am
Paul Robson, 56, who was serving a life sentence for attempted rape and indecent assault, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp, in Lincolnshire, shortly before 7am on Sunday, February 13.
A nationwide manhunt to fund him has been underway since then to find him with the public being warned not to approach him.
Now, the BBC is reporting that Robson has been found and re-arrested.