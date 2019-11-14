Dangerous Kirkby driver didn't realise he was still banned

A Kirkby man who was banned for dangerous driving didn't realise he must pass an extended test before he getting behind the wheel of a car again, a court heard.

Danny Marshall's Ford Focus was stopped on Dalestorth Road, Sutton, at 11.50am, on September 25.

He was banned in September 2015 for two years, said prosecutor Neil Hollett, and told police he was driving his partner to B&M Bargains in a vehicle he'd bought six weeks earlier.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said there was no bad driving and he "didn't appreciate or understand the level of his disqualification."

Marshall, 27, of Southwell Close, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He received six penalty points and was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

