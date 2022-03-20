Lee Southall, 36, of Castellan Rise, Bestwood, has been charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and robbery and has been remanded into custody.

Police conducted early morning raids at 11 properties in Netherfield, Carlton, Broxtowe and Warsop on Thursday March 10 and Friday, March 11.

Nottinghamshire officers, alongside detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), conducted the operation and made a number of arrests.

Detective Inspector Mark Adas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers in Nottinghamshire and across the region are committed to working together to tackle serious and organised criminality, which we know can have a huge impact on communities.

“I want to thank the local teams for their assistance and helping to carry out this proactive work.