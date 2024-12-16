Deals of cocaine seized from underpants of suspects in Bulwell

Two suspects were found with cocaine deals in their underpants when they were stopped by police in Bulwell.

Knife crime officers made the discoveries after pulling a vehicle over and bringing its occupants into custody.

The specialist policing team had been out on patrol in Bulwell looking for knife-carriers and other criminality when they saw the vehicle.

After running the car’s details through the police system and seeing it had potential links to drugs supply, it was brought to a halt in Hucknall Road.

This took place around 5.50pm on Thursday December 12, with officers seizing large quantities of cash and multiple burner phones from inside the vehicle.

Believing the two suspects could have drugs hidden on them, both were brought into custody, so that they could be searched properly.

These subsequently resulted in deal bags full of cocaine being found inside the underpants of the two men.

The drugs were seized, while the men, aged 20 and 23, were both arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs.

PC Greg Pick, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While taking weapons off the streets remains our priority as a team, we are also always on the lookout for those potentially involved in drug-related crime.

“That’s partly because we clearly don’t want this type of offending in our communities, but also because some people involved in drug dealing do also carry weapons.

“This wasn’t the case during this incident, but we were pleased to be able to take quantities of Class A drugs off our streets and out of harm’s way.”