Officers were called to reports of youths fighting behind the Tesco store in Ridgeway in Top Valley shortly before 4pm on Wednesday, March 16.

The victim was taken to hospital and was subsequently discharged.

Officers were on scene within minutes of receiving the report and an investigation was quickly launched.

Police have arrested a second man in connection with stabbing at Top Valley

Extensive enquiries have been carried out into the attack and a 19-year-old man was arrested at an address in Bestwood on April 11 on suspicion of causing grievous bodily with intent.

It follows the previous arrest of a 16-year-old boy, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, affray and possession of cannabis.

He has since been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.

Detective Constable Alana Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was an extremely shocking incident for the local community which saw a teenage boy injured.

"Carrying a knife is never acceptable and this incident is a clear example of why we try so hard to prevent knife crime and why we continue to work with our partners and the community to stop people carrying knives.

"Nottinghamshire Police treats knife crime extremely seriously and has a range of measures from education through schools and early intervention officers to enforcement with our dedicated knife crime teams to tackle the issue.

“I am pleased we have now made a further arrest in connection with this serious incident.

"However our extensive enquiries continue and we are urging anyone with information about what happened, who haven’t yet come forward, to please get in touch with us.

"Their information could be vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 476 of 16 March 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Young people can also pass on information about crime completely anonymously, using a secure online form, through the youth service Fearless - which is a part of Crimestoppers.

The Fearless website offers young people non-judgemental advice so they can make informed decisions about reporting crime.

The service also engages with and educates young people about the consequences of their choices around crime.