Detectives release images of stolen jewellery from Ravenshead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating a burglary in Ravenshead have released images of various items of stolen jewellery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The break-in happened on Kirkby Road between 10am and 12pm on Tuesday, December 10.

Designer handbags and wallets were stolen along with several high-value watches and rings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have now released images of some of the stolen items and have urged anyone who has been offered them for sale to come forward.

Items and examples of items stolen during the break-in. Images shared by Nottinghamshire Police.

Detective Constable Alexander Tennant, of Nottinghamshire Police’s burglary and robbery team, said: “This was an upsetting incident for the victims and we are determined to track down the person or people responsible.

“We are currently pursuing a number of lines of inquiry and hope these images will serve to jog people’s memory.

“It is likely these items have been or will be offered for sale so we urge anyone in the business of buying such items to keep an eye out for these items.”