Detectives release images of stolen jewellery from Ravenshead

By Phoebe Cox
Published 30th Dec 2024, 09:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Detectives investigating a burglary in Ravenshead have released images of various items of stolen jewellery.

The break-in happened on Kirkby Road between 10am and 12pm on Tuesday, December 10.

Designer handbags and wallets were stolen along with several high-value watches and rings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have now released images of some of the stolen items and have urged anyone who has been offered them for sale to come forward.

Items and examples of items stolen during the break-in. Images shared by Nottinghamshire Police.Items and examples of items stolen during the break-in. Images shared by Nottinghamshire Police.
Items and examples of items stolen during the break-in. Images shared by Nottinghamshire Police.
Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Detective Constable Alexander Tennant, of Nottinghamshire Police’s burglary and robbery team, said: “This was an upsetting incident for the victims and we are determined to track down the person or people responsible.

“We are currently pursuing a number of lines of inquiry and hope these images will serve to jog people’s memory.

“It is likely these items have been or will be offered for sale so we urge anyone in the business of buying such items to keep an eye out for these items.”

News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice