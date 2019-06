Police are appealing for information after a disabled woman was robbed.

The 43 year-old, who is dependent on a wheelchair, was targeted by two men at about 9.50pm on Friday, June 21 at Beeston Fields Recreation Grounds.

The men pulled her out of her chair onto the ground, demanded money and then stole alcohol, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Call police on 101 and quote incident 21 of 23 June 2019 with any information