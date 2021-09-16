Dispatch district cannabis farmer spared immediate prison sentence

Tremaine Morley's home on Lathkill Close was attended by police officers on May 11, last year, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.

"This set-up is not something that someone has fumbled together," she said.

James Buckley, mitigating, said it was a relatively old matter and Morley has not been in trouble with the courts since since.

Although his record was "not angelic," Mr Buckley said, he only has one previous drug conviction for possession of cannabis, which dates back to 2009.

The court heard he was remorseful and that he entered his guilty plea at the first opportunity.

Morley, 29, admitted producing the Class B drug when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on April 15.

On Wednesday, after the preparation of a pre-sentence report, he told the court: "I was doing it for personal use. I was getting into debt."

Morley was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years.

The court also imposed 20 rehabilitation activity days to address his thinking skills, along with 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 court costs.

The chairman told him: "The credit I give you is that I am not committing you to the crown court for sentencing. You have indicated to me that you have turned your life around. Make sure it stays that way."