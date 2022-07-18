Dispatch district drugs and theft suspect no match for police dog Reno

Officers spotted a motorcycle travelling along pavements through Top Valley, at around 12.20pm on Tuesday, July 12.

The suspect was detained by an officer in Swindon Walk but fled the scene on foot after assaulting him.

He proved no match for police dog Reno, however, who soon chased him down.

The suspect was arrested after being chased down by the police dog

A quantity of class A drugs were also found at the scene.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motorbike, dangerous driving, failing to stop, possession with intent to supply class A, possession of a bladed article, money laundering and police assault.

He has since been bailed with conditions while enquiries continue.

Sergeant Katie Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was some great work by the responding officers who refused to give up after a suspect ran from them.

“Thankfully the officer was not seriously injured but as we repeat time and time again, no police officer or emergency service worker should have to suffer any abuse or injuries when they are simply going about their job.

“Our officers are always out patrolling and even though sometimes you may not see us, we are there and ready to jump in when we spot a crime being committed and to protect the public.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing so I would ask anyone who has any information or CCTV footage to get in touch with us.”