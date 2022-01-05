Dispatch district man injured as duo rode motorbikes ‘like idiots’ in game of ‘chicken’

Craig Watson, of Thorneywood Avenue, Annesley Woodhouse, and his friend were seen riding off-road "scrambler" motorbikes, on Skegby Road, Kirkby, on July 19, 2020, said prosecutor Lucia Harrington.

"They were driving towards each other and waiting until the last minute to swerve," she said.

When their handlebars made contact Watson was thrown from his bike, "bounced three times down the road and came to a stop under a car."

Read the latest stories from Nottingham Crown Court.

An ambulance was called as Watson had injured his ankle. His friend also came off his bike and sustained "multiple fractures" to his hand.

Both men later admitted driving above the 30 mph speed limit without helmets. Watson has one previous conviction for a dissimilar matter.

Nottingham Crown Court heard that Watson's friend received a suspended prison sentence and a driving ban, on February 18, last year.

Chris Brewin, mitigating, said: "It was an incredibly stupid thing to do which he now admits."

He said that Watson suffered "some pretty dreadful injuries" and has only been back at work for about three months.

He works at a "remote location" in Carlton-on-Trent and needs a driving licence to travel to work, the court heard. He has a full driving licence with no penalty points.

"I urge you to deal with him by way of a financial penalty and the imposition of points on his licence," Mr Brewin said. "I suggest it's highly unlikely you will see Mr Watson again."

Watson, 33, admitted driving without insurance or a licence and careless driving, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on May 13, last year.

On Wednesday, Judge Steven Coupland told him: "You and your friend were riding bikes like idiots. Both of you collided and sustained real injuries. I am afraid I have got no sympathy."

But he said the offence was "out of character" and the "ongoing effect of your injuries should be a reminder."

Watson was fined £1,000, with £85 court costs and his licence was endorsed with eight points.