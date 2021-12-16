Dispatch district man jailed for role in ‘terrifying’ hammer robbery at village store

Dane Atkin was one of two men who stormed into the McColl's convenience store, on Ash Crescent, at 10pm on December 28, last year.

Cash, tobacco and a handbag, belonging to one of the two women on duty, were stolen in the raid.

Recorder Simon King told Atkin: "Both of the ladies were terrified as a consequence.

He appeared before Nottingham Crown Court

“It has caused them significant upset and disquiet."

Nottingham Crown Court heard that Atkin is being sentenced separately from his co-defendant, who denies the charges and faces a trial set for next year.

Atkin has 23 previous convictions for 45 offences, including robbery and conspiracy to rob, for which he received four years in prison, in 2016.

James Varley, mitigating, conceded that Atkin was ‘no stranger to custody’ but said he deserved full credit for his early guilty plea.

He said the robbery was ‘unplanned’ and ‘incompetent to say the least’.

Mr Varley added: "He has started to grow up and by the time he finishes this sentence he will be further down that path.”

Atkin, 31, whose address was given as Iona Gardens, Bestwood, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court, in May.

On Thursday, December 16, he was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.