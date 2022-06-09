Yusef Jama, 20, of Lechlade Road, Bestwood stabbed the victim in his chest during an altercation in Milton Street, Nottingham city centre, during the early hours of OCtober 31 last year.

Jama was arrested nearby shortly afterwards and after searching the area, officers found a flick knife in a nearby car park.

Jama went on to plead guilty to charges of wounding without intent, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of cannabis.

Yusef Jama was sentenced to 10 months in a young offenders institution

He was sentenced to a total of 10 months’ detention in a young offender institution when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on June 8.

Detective Sergeant Jon Kerry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force and its partners continue to work incredibly hard to prevent and reduce knife crime.

"We will always seek to put people who carry knives and use them to cause harm before the courts at the earliest opportunity.

“The reality is that carrying a knife is a no-win situation.

"It ruins lives and the consequences can be tragic for everyone involved.”

Nottinghamshire Police continues to work hard all year round, working closely with partners, including the violence reduction unit, to prevent knife crime in the first place, educate young people about the dangers of carrying knives and help steer vulnerable young people away from violent crime.

Anyone with information about knife crime in their local community is urged to call the police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.