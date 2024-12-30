Dozens of drivers charged during drink and drug drive campaign in Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nearly 50 drivers have been charged with drink or drug driving offences during the first three weeks of a police operation.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Deadly Mix campaign uses a mixture of public engagement, education, and enforcement to keep drivers and other road users safe.

As part of the initiative, drivers across the city and county have been asked to take roadside tests for drink and drug use.

Many more have been engaged with outside their vehicles during a series of roadshow events across the city and county.

Between December 1 and December 19, 91 people returned positive samples.

Of these cases 62 related to alcohol, 26 to drugs and three to both drink and drugs.

Four of the positive tests came as a direct result of road traffic collisions.

As a result, 46 people have now been charged with criminal offences and many others remain under investigation.

As part of the campaign a 38-year-old driver was stopped by police in Rosemary Street, Mansfield, shortly after 6.30pm, due to his car having a defective rear light.

The suspect, who was driving with a child in the car, was found to be over the drive limit after consuming beer much earlier in the day with some food.

Among those arrested since the start of the campaign was a 21-year-old man in Nottingham city centre who came to the attention of officers in the early hours of the morning when we was repeatedly honking his horn.

He was later found to be around three times over the alcohol limit and has since been charged.

Speaking about the success of the drink and drug drive campaign Chief Inspector Mark Dickson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The good news is that vast majority of those we have tested at the roadside for drugs and alcohol this month have not tested positive and are clearly safe and responsible drivers.

“At a time when many of them will have been travelling to and from Christmas parties, it is clear that they understand the risks posed to themselves and other by driving under the influence.

“I have no doubt that this is a result of many years of effective public education campaigns like the one we are currently engaged in.

“However, it is clear that a stubborn minority of people continue to try their luck by driving under the influence.

“For the people we’ve caught doing this over the last few weeks, the start to the New Year is likely to prove extremely challenging with criminal proceedings and driving bans likely coming their way.

“In many cases this will have a huge impact on their personal and professional lives, but they really should know about those consequences before getting behind the wheel.

“As police officers we are unfortunate enough to come face-to-face with the devastating consequences of these kinds of offences on an all too regular basis.

“That is why we take this kind of activity so seriously and why we will be continuing this operation throughout the New Year period.”