Dramatic arrest of violent Hucknall man features on TV in Police Interceptors episode tonight

The episode will air tonight, Wednesday April 13

When the highly-skilled cops arrive at an address in Bilborough, tensions are running high and when William Kumalonje charges out, the cops already have him in their crosshairs and quickly have him in cuffs.

After enquiries were carried out it was believed the 33-year-old had assaulted a man and two women during a violent confrontation which broke out in the street.

He headbutted one of the women, causing her immediate pain, during the incident on October 10, 2020.

Kumalonje, of Albert Street in Hucknall, was subsequently charged in connection with the disorder. He pleaded not guilty to three charges of assault but was convicted following a trial at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

He was sentenced to five months in prison, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. He was also ordered to complete 240 hours of unpaid work and to pay a £34 surcharge and costs of £300.

Detective Constable Helen Pannell, who was involved in the investigation, said: "The arrest captured on Police Interceptors shows how skilled our officers are in robustly dealing with potentially dangerous people.

"Clearly it would have been alarming for residents to see armed officers arrive in their street. The force’s priority is to keep people safe and as our swift response to this serious incident demonstrates, we treat all reports of violence extremely seriously.

“Kumalonje used a high level of violence towards the victims so I’m pleased how our officers quickly managed to quickly defuse the situation and take him into custody.”

As well as reliving this dramatic incident, tonight’s action-packed episode of Police Interceptors will capture some excellent cross-border police work in pursuing a gang of suspected thieves working the motorway network.

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s dedicated knife crime team also tackle a suspect believed to be involved in drug dealing in the north of Nottingham and narrowly miss a head-on collision with a car while pursuing another suspect.