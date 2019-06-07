Drink driver borrowed boyfriend's car without a licence in Worksop

A young woman who was caught more than twice over the limit in Worksop was driving her boyfriend's car without a licence, magistrates heard.

Natalie Edwards was stopped in a Ford Mondeo on Watson Road, at 1.30am, on May 11.

A test revealed she had 90 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Nigel Misson, mitigating, said the offence put her in breach of a conditional discharge for a matter of domestic violence.

"She took a chance," he said. "Reflecting today, she takes the view that being disqualified is a good thing.

"She has been worried stiff about what the court would do with her. She cooperated fully with the police."

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbet said Edwards drank three very large vodkas "but felt OK to drive" and had also been drinking when she assaulted her partner.

Edwards, 25, of Devonshire Road, Harworth, admitted drink driving, and driving without a licence or insurance, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was banned for 23 months, but was offered a drink driver's rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 175 days if completed before September 2020.

She was given a nine month community order, with ten rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.

