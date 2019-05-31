Drink driver couldn't recall being FOUR times over the limit in Kirkby

A functioning alcoholic who was more than FOUR times over the limit when police stopped him in Kirkby had no memory of driving, a court heard.

Marc Dixon was unsteady on his feet when he got out of his grey Vauxhall Astra, on Lowmoor Road, at 8.45pm, on April 13.

A test revealed he had 141 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Chris Perry, mitigating, described him as a "functioning alcoholic" who was leading a double life.

He said: "His dirty secret is out - which means he can address it with impunity. There are no signs he can't be a fully functioning member of the community."

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbet said the dad-of-two, who drinks around ten cans of lager a day, had no memory of driving, or even giving the roadside breath test.

"To put it blunty, he could have killed someone," she said. "He began drinking heavily after his dad died in 2014."

The day of his arrest was also the anniversary of his father's death, and he had argued with a friend.

Dixon, 27, of Glenbrook Crescent, Nottingham, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days to address his alcohol use and thinking skills.

He was banned from driving for 36 months, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 surcharge.

