Drink driver was carrying cocaine and cannabis in Hucknall

Ben Beaman's car was spotted "travelling at speed" in Hucknall, at around 12.30pm, on May 10, prosecutor Becky Allsop told magistrates in Mansfield.

Police officers stopped his car on Robin Bailey Way where a breath test revealed he had 40 mcgs of alcohol, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

He told officers he had some cannabis in the boot of the car and a small amount of cocaine was discovered in his wallet when he was searched at the police station.

Valierie Thorpe, mitigating, said this was his first time before the courts and "the offences were out of character."

He recently split from his partner of 13 years and he was "at a low point in his life."

That night he had been out with friends but hadn't taken any of the cocaine at the time of his arrest, Ms Thorpe added.

The court heard the self-employed conservatory fitter would have to shift roles following the inevitable ban.

Beaman, 32, of Midlame Gardens, Bulwell, admitted possession of the Class A and B drugs and drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was banned for 14 months, but the disqualification will be reduced by 106 days if he completes a drink drivers' rehabilitation course by February 2022.

He was fined a total of £921 and ordered to pay a £98 surcharge and £85 court costs.