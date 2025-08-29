Driver punched and verbally abused by tailgater on Hucknall bypass

Police are appealing for help to find a motorist who attacked a fellow driver on Hucknall bypass.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 1.12pm on Sunday, August 24 when the victim was being tailgated on a 40mph section of the of the A611.

The attacker pulled out and overtook the victim, then stopped got out of his car walked back and punched the victim through the open window of his car while being verbally abusive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacker was a white male, with blondish hair, tattoos on his arms and wearing a striped t-shirt.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver was attacked by another motorist on Hucknall bypass. Photo: Google

He was driving a silver Toyota Celica.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information on this and other reported incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour recently reported in Hucknall.

In the afternoon of Wednesday, August 20 a male knocked on a door of a property in Ogle Street and claimed he was checking that the occupant was not being scammed by his carers.

He was wearing some form of ID and was let in and spoke with the occupant and looked around the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was not from any agency or other official body connected with the occupant.

Nothing was taken and it is not clear what the motive was.

At 10.09pm on Sunday, August 24 August,there was a report of two males wearing black clothing jumping over a fence and damaging a door while attempting to break into a property on West Terrace – they made off, carrying an orange bag for life, towards West Street and Wood Lane.

At 3.15am on Thursday, August 21, two males on pushbikes, wearing black clothing and balaclavas, entered the area behind the counter at the McDonald’s restaurant on Ashgate Road and took some food – they were stopped by staff who recovered the food without further incident.

Between 3.30pm on Thursday, August 21 and 2.26pm on Saturday, August 23, a silver Peugeot 208 was stolen from Clumber Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 3pm on Thursday, August 21 and 6.15am on Friday, August 22, a garage in Maori Avenue was ‘tagged’ with something written on it.

At 8.40pm on Friday, August 22 a property in Holgate Walk was ‘egged’ for the third time in less than two weeks.

At 2.38pm on Monday, August 25, there was a report of scrambler-type bikes being ridden up and down a jitty by riders wearing masks.

At 9.50pm on Tuesday, August 26, five or six teenagers, both male and female, were racing two cars around the car park near McDonald’s and Tesco on Ashgate Road – one car was a silver Peugeot and the second car had it’s boot open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email Ashfield Police at [email protected]

Alternatively, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Hucknall police beat surgeries are taking place in the town on the following dates:

Thursday, September 4: Nottingham Building Society, High Street, at 10am.

Thursday, September 11: Hucknall Garden Centre & Keycraft Garden Buildings, Watnall Road, from 2pm to 3pm.

Friday, September 12: Hucknall Leisure Centre, Linby Road, at 2pm.