Driver with no insurance tried to avoid police but was soon caught in Bulwell

A BMW driver was caught by police in Bulwell with no insurance.

A post on the Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police Facebook page said: "This BMW was going to turn up Hempshill Lane, but then he saw us in the beast coming down the road and soon changed his mind.

The driver had no insurance

"The beast stalked his prey, for a few streets and stopped to have a word with the driver.

"Would you believe it, he had no insurance and we all know what that means. Altogether now "no insurance no car" and so that's another car off the road."