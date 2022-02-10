Police pulled David Pencil's black Peugeot over on Annesley Road, because his back registration plate was dirty, at 2.50pm, on January 20.

Officers spotted an open can of cider in the footwell and a breath test revealed he had 45 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Speaking at Mansfield Magistrates Court, Treve Lander, mitigating, said Pencil, who is of previous good character, finished his shift at Amazon and was returning home after dropping off a work-mate.

He lives with his mother, who needs 24-hour care, and recently lost his sister, Mr Lander said, who added: “He wanted some time to himself and drank cider in a lay-by before he got home."

Pencil, 54, of Stockhill Lane, Nottingham, was fined £330, with £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.