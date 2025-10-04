Drug dealers jailed as part of county lines scheme from Hucknall base

Two drug dealers have been jailed after detectives unravelled their conspiracy to sell cocaine and heroin across a county border from bases in Hucknall, Rainworth and Ripley in Derbyshire.

A Hucknall woman has also pleaded guilty to being part of the plot.

Jake Carroll and Jason Ramsden were involved in a lucrative county line operating between Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

A lengthy investigation by Nottinghamshire Police revealed they were selling large amounts of class A drugs in the Ripley area of Derbyshire from a base initially in Hucknall and later in Rainworth.

Jake Carroll, left and Jason Ramsden with drugs seized during the raids

Carroll, aged 31, of Belleville Drive, Nottingham, and 33-year-old Ramsden, of Dukes Meadow, Rainworth, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin.

Carroll also admitted possession of criminal property.

At Nottingham Crown Court on October 1, Carroll was jailed for a total of six years and 12 weeks, while Ramsden received a three-year and four-month prison sentence.

Jaidean Thorne, aged 27, of St Mary’s Way, Hucknall, has also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin, cocaine and cannabis, and possession of criminal property.

Drugs and cash were seized from a property on Ogle Street. Photo: Google

She will be sentenced in December for her role.

Nottingham Crown Court heard officers executed co-ordinated warrants at homes linked to the conspiracy in Hucknall and Rainworth on May 29, 2024.

At an address on Ogle Street in Hucknall, officers recovered £26,000 cash and an estimated £35,000 of cocaine and heroin.

As well as seizing bags of class A drugs which had been concealed at both addresses, officers also recovered mobile phones providing further evidence of the conspiracy.

Thousands of messages were discovered detailing how drugs were being distributed, dropped off, bought and sold.

Thorne was found to be delivering drugs to users on regular occasions, including while travelling to and from funerals.

Drugs and cash were found in bedside cabinets inside the address.

At the Rainworth property large bags of drugs were discovered hidden in a garden shed.

Officers found designer clothing and trainers as well as receipts for expensive jewellery at the Hucknall property, along with more than £26,000 in cash.

Ramsden was arrested during the raid on his home, Thorne was arrested at the Hucknall property and officers caught up with Carroll a short time later following a manhunt.

DC Ben Slater, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This complex investigation involved multiple police teams and many hours of detective work.

“There was evidence the people running this line were making substantial amounts of money and living lavish lifestyles funded by selling drugs.

“The harm drugs lines like this cause in communities is why it is a priority for the force to target and disrupt those believed to be involved.

“Our proactive county lines team, supported by other force teams, continues to tackle this problem and it’s testament to the hard work, dedication, and teamwork shown by officers that we are able to shut down county lines operations such as this one and put dealers like this in the dock.

“We also worked closely during this investigation with our colleagues in Derbyshire.”