Drunk arrested after exposing himself at Dispatch area tram stop

The first happened at Cinderhill tram stop near Bulwell on June 14.

Police were called after a ‘drunk’ man exposed himself to passengers before fleeing the scene.

A second incident happened in Alfreton Road, in Nottingham on July 21 when a man exposed himself to a young boy sat outside a house.

A man has been arrested in connection with the two incidents. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Detective Sergeant Stuart Barson, of Nottinghamshire's public protection team, said: “Although we have made an arrest, we are keen to trace witnesses and I would ask anyone who saw either incident to contact us as soon as possible.

“We take reports of this nature very seriously and understand that they are concerning for the public.

"Our officers are here should anyone have any wider concerns they wish to report to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 465 of 14 June and 861 of 21 July.