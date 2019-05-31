Drunk North Notts teen brandished knife in street

A North Notts teen was drunk when he brandished a knife in a street, a court heard.

Police were called to Cross Street in Langold where they Jamie Martin with a ten inch kitchen knife tucked into his tracksuit bottoms, on April 5, said prosecutor Ann Barrett.

He cooperated with officers and was arrested, she said, but added there were no statement that people were alarmed, other then the first report.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Martin had no previous convictions, and had ADHD and educational problems.

"Clearly the presence of alcohol wouldn't help the situation," he said.

Martin, 19, of Crewe Road, Bircotes, admitted possession of the blade, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The case was adjourned to June 10, for probation reports.