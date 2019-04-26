Drunken sailor on shore leave flipped Audi in Sutton

A drunken sailor flipped his car while driving in Sutton after a night out with friends while on shore leave, a court heard.

Nathan Strowther was found trapped upside down in his silver Audi A3, after he swerved and hit the central reservation, on Common Lane, Huthwaite, at 4.30am, on April 7.

A test revealed he had 86 mcgs in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

He told police he downed five pints of lager and two shots while out in Mansfield, between 7pm and 2am, and got a taxi home, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

"He arranged to meet a friend in the Mansfield area and knew he would be over the limit," said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating said Strowther, who had no previous convictions, is stationed on HMS Drake, Plymouth, and is due to be deployed to Bahrain next month.

"It is with great shame that he appears here today," she said. "He was fully cooperative with the police."

She said the imposition of a community order would end his two-year career with the Navy.

"In my view it would be a disproportionate impact for this particular defendant," Ms Pidcock added.

Strowther, 22, of Wenham Lane, Huthwaite, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £342, with £85 costs and a £35 government surcharge.

He was banned for 22 months, but 168 days will be deducted from the disqualification if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course by July 2020.