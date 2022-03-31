Luke Bradshaw desperately tried to conceal large amounts of the class A drugs in his underwear – even while he was being strip searched.

After a 10-minute struggle while in custody, the 31-year-old finally relented and allowed officers to carry out the search in full.

A package containing around 50 individual wraps of crack cocaine and around 35 wraps of heroin were then discovered.

Ex-Bulwell man Luke Bradshaw has been jailed for drug possession and intent to supply

Officers on patrol in Sneinton followed a car on October 4 last year, after receiving intelligence that it could be linked to drug activity in the area.

The car then came to a stop outside Liberty Gym in Manvers Street with Bradshaw, who was sat in the passenger seat, claiming that he was going to the gym.

However, no gym clothes were found inside the car.

Officers also noticed that Bradshaw’s trousers were undone and that he kept putting his hands down the front of them to keep them up.

During a strip search at St Ann’s Police Station, he admitted to having something hidden on him but pleaded with officers to let him get rid of it first.

After becoming agitated and refusing to give it up for around 10 minutes, officers finally persuaded Bradshaw to release the package, which was found to contain individually wrapped deals of crack cocaine and heroin.

Bradshaw, formerly of Spruce Gardens in Bulwell and now of no fixed address, appeared before Nottingham Crown Court on March 28 having pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply of class A drugs.

He was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison.

Inspector Karl Thomas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Carrying out proactive vehicle stops are a hugely effective way of allowing us to catch people who are involved in drug activity, with this case providing a great example of this.

“Thanks to the actions of our officers, we were able to take a large supply of class A drugs off the streets and stop these substances from causing irreparable harm to people across our communities.

“Bradshaw knowingly attempted to conceal these drugs, with our officers having to conduct a full strip search after he persevered in refusing to give them up.

“We hope that his sentence will send out a strong message to other offenders that we will never tolerate those who attempt to supply illicit drugs across our county.