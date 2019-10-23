Ex-Nottingham Forest star fined in court for breaking property rules

Former Nottingham Forest footballer Dexter Blackstock, who lives in Papplewick, has been fined £24,000 in court for property offences.

Blackstock, 33, of Hall Lane, was accused of putting his own profit before housing rules with regard to properties he owned and rented out across Nottingham.

Many of the properties were found to be in disrepair and some presented a serious fire risk because they did not have a smoke alarm that worked.

Striker Blackstock, who made 170 appearances for Forest between 2009 and 2016 and scored 43 goals, admitted 12 charges relating to properties that he failed to license correctly as a landlord under the Housing Act.

At Nottingham Magistrates Court, he was fined £24,000 and ordered to pay costs of £1,100, plus a victim surcharge of £170.

A second man, Paul James, 54, of Nottingham, who managed the properties, faced ten charges. His case was adjourned until November.

Thw prosecution was brought by Nottingham City Council after enforcement officers had visited Blackstock’s properties as part of an investigation.

The council had to carry out emergency work at many of the properties, which were located at Addison Street, Haydn Road, Langtry Grove, Marmion Road, Magdala Road, Hucknall Road and Bingham Road.

The court heard that the total rental income for the 12 properties was more than £10,500 a month. It would have cost £12,180 to license them for a period of five years.

Coun Linda Woodings said: “Properties have to be licensed for a good reason -- to provide higher standards, regular maintenance and, most importantly, to make sure tenants are safe and living in acceptable conditions.

“Taking action like this is always a last resort when a landlord refuses to engage with us. We hope it sends out a strong message.”