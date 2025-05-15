Fall in knife crime offences being recorded in Nottinghamshire

Police in Nottinghamshire recorded fewer knife crime offences last year, figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A knife crime prevention charity welcomed the efforts made so far by the Labour Government to tackle this type of offence across England and Wales, but warned ‘there is much more to do’.

The Government has a ‘mission’ to halve knife crime over a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Office figures show Nottinghamshire Police recorded 811 knife and sharp instrument offences in 2024 – down five per cent from 854 the year before.

Nottinghamshire Police has reported a drop in recorded knife crime in the last year. Photo: Other

It means there was a rate of 69 such offences per 100,000 people in the area last year, which is below the national average of 90 per 100,000.

Knife crime offences have increased across England and Wales in recent years, but remain just below levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police forces in the two countries logged 54,587 knife crime offences in 2024 – up two per cent from 53,413 in 2023, but just one per cent below the 55,170 recorded pre-pandemic in the year to March 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, possession of an article with a blade or point offences have increased significantly over the same period.

There were 28,150 such offences recorded in 2024 – 21 per cent higher than the pre-pandemic figure of 23,264.

It was also nearly double the 14,450 recorded in 2016-17.

Patrick Green, chief executive of The Ben Kinsella Trust, said these statistics show the ‘considerable challenge’ the Government faces in its effort to tackle knife crime.

He welcomed the ‘decisive steps’ taken so far to make knives less easily accessible, especially to youths, but warned there remains ‘much more to do’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting to the increasing number of possession offences, he said: "We must intensify our efforts to prevent individuals from carrying knives in the first place through prevention and early intervention programmes.

"To this end, the Government must reinvest in youth services, which have endured £1.2bn in cuts since 2010.

"Without these vital positive activities and role models, we inadvertently create an environment where knife crime can flourish."

Sir Andy Marsh, chief executive of the College of Policing, said: "Knife crime can destroy lives, fracture communities, and disproportionately blight the lives of the young and disadvantaged."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said tackling this type of crime should be ‘"one of policing’s top priorities’, adding that the College of Policing created a practical toolkit aimed at helping officers address local crime efficiently, including knife crime.

He said: "Our toolkit will help officers, supervisors and senior leaders respond to knife crime, so they should be confident in tackling the problems in their community, knowing they are using interventions that work.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Knife crime has a devastating impact on families and communities across our country.

"Our mission to halve knife crime over a decade will be delivered through tougher enforcement and stronger prevention."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added that the Government is working on reducing knife crime through various methods, including enforcing Ronan’s Law to stop knives from being sold illegally online, recruiting more police officers, and developing a Young Futures programme to help identify and support vulnerable children before they are drawn into crime.