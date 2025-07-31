Fall in shoplifting crimes in Nottinghamshire – despite record rise in incidents across England and Wales

Fewer shoplifting crimes were reported in Nottinghamshire last year, new figures show.

The Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (USDAW) warned shoplifting is not a ‘victimless crime’, adding retail stores are being increasingly targeted by ‘organised crime gangs’.

Recent figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show 15,280 shoplifting crimes were recorded by Nottinghamshire Police in the year to March – down slightly on 15,361 the year before.

Yet, across England and Wales, 530,643 shoplifting offences were logged in 2024-25 – up 20 per cent from a year earlier and the highest since current police recording practices began in 2002-03.

Nottinghamshire Police have recorded a drop in reported shoplifting incidents in the county. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Paddy Lillis, USDAW general secretary, said the figures reveal the scale of the ‘epidemic of retail crime’, adding incidents have more than doubled since the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: "It is increasingly common for retail stores to be targeted by organised crime gangs stealing to order.

"This is in no way a victimless crime, with weapons and violence used to ensure these criminals are not stopped.

"Having to deal with repeated and persistent offences can cause issues beyond the theft itself, like anxiety, fear and physical harm to retail workers."

He added the union welcomes the Government's Crime and Policing Bill, which includes measure to tackle the rise in shoplifting by removing the £200 threshold for prosecuting shoplifters and funding more uniformed officer patrols in shopping areas.

He continued: "It is our hope that these new measures will help give retail workers the respect they deserve.”

The ONS figures also show 34,061 total theft offences were recorded by Nottinghamshire Police in 2024-25, a four per cent fall from 35,359 a year prior.

Overall, the force logged 97,966 crimes throughout the recent year – down tjhree per cent from 101,052 in 2023-34.

In total, police forces recorded 6.6 million crimes in England and Wales in 2024-25, down slightly from 6.7 million in 2023-24.

However, this is up from 6.1m in the pre-pandemic year of 2019-20 and up from 4.2m a decade earlier in 2014-15.

The ONS said this likely reflect ‘changes in police activity and recording practices’ as well as changes in trends in crimes reported to forces, meaning the figures do ‘not tend to be a good indicator of general trends in crime’.

Yvette Cooper MP (Lab), Home Secretary, said: "This summer our new neighbourhood policing guarantee means over 500 town centres are getting extra neighbourhood patrols and action on town centre crime, and we are delivering the first 3,000 increase in neighbourhood officers and PCSOs in communities by next spring."