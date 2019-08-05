Family of fatal Bulwell 'stabbing' victim pay tribute to 'sadly missed' Daniel

The family of a man who was killed in a 'stabbing' in Bulwell have paid tribute to a man who will "remain forever in our hearts".

Daniel Mock, 37, from Spruce Gardens, died following the incident last week, Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed.

Daniel Mock.

He was treated at the scene on Friday, August 2 at about 9.50pm near his home on Spruce Gardens, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A family spokesman paid tribute by saying: "As a family we are all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Daniel. He will be sadly missed and remain forever in our hearts."

44-year-old Shane Seymour, also of Spruce Gardens, has been charged with murder and appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court today (August 5).

Seymour has been remanded in custody and will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, August 6.

Officers are still at the scene in Bulwell whilst searches continue.