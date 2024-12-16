Family's warning after Bulwell father of four dies in e-scooter fall

The heartbroken family of a Bulwell man who died after falling off an e-scooter have urged other riders to wear a helmet.

Daniel Isaacs, aged 41, was travelling along Carlton Road, St Anns, when he lost control of the e-scooter he was riding on 23 May.

The father-of-four fell to the floor and hit his head on the road.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene and was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he sadly died from his injuries the next day.

An inquest held at Nottingham Coroner’s Court on Monday December 16 heard that Daniel had been riding a privately-owned e-scooter, which are unlawful when ridden in public places.

He had also been travelling at speed and was not wearing a helmet, prompting a coroner to conclude he died as a result of a head injury following a road traffic collision.

Following the verdict, Daniel’s family said in a statement: “Daniel was a much loved son, partner, father, uncle and friend and each one of us will continue to feel his loss until our last breath.

“We don’t want anyone else, any other families, to go through the pain and grief we have gone through so we’re urging people to wear a helmet and to fully understand the safety risks and laws if they are riding on an e-scooter.

“With Christmas almost upon us, we’d also urge people to think twice before purchasing an e-scooter as a gift for someone else. If they can only be ridden in private places such as a back garden, is there much point in having them?”

Describing Daniel as someone who had “many parts to his personality”, his family said he could be “quite charming” and he “had a silly sense of humour that made people giggle”.

They added: “Daniel was one of life’s warriors. After being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2012, he battled his way back to health with such bravery that he left us in awe of him. As a family we have never been more proud.

“This makes Daniel’s untimely death much sadder as he had fought so hard to stay alive.

“He was an amazing father to his children who he loved beyond measure. His children, his partner and his mother were his whole life. Not many people knew that Daniel had a great affection for the older community, he would help with anything they needed when he could and he did on many occasions.”

Detective Constable Emma Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This was a tragic incident whereby a much-loved family man sadly lost his life.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Daniel’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“His family don’t want his passing to be in vain and have spoken out to help educate other e-scooter riders, and hopefully save lives.

“E-scooters are classed as motor vehicles. This means that they require a driving licence, insurance, and tax. As it isn’t possible to insure a privately owned e-scooter, it means that it is illegal to use them on the road, or in public places. Private e-scooters must only be used on private land.”