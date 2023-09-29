Fears for safety as thieves steal scores of grates from Nottingham city’s roads
The grates act as covers for rainwater drains which run deep underground and Nottingham Council is concerned about the danger to cyclists and pedestrians, plus the potential for damage to vehicles.
Police believe that they are being stolen to be sold as scrap metal.
The council is keeping a close eye on the situation and has been replacing the stolen grates with anti-theft, hinged replacements or recycled plastic versions where appropriate.
This has already cost the authority more than £17,500 and is causing wider delays to other road maintenance projects across Nottingham.
Coun Angela Kandola (Lab), portfolio holder for highways, transport and planning, said: “These thieves are putting people at risk as well as causing extra expense for taxpayer.
“We would ask the public to be observant and report any incidents immediately to the police.”