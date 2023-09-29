News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

Fears for safety as thieves steal scores of grates from Nottingham city’s roads

Nottingham residents have been urged to be on their guard after close to 80 gully grates have been stolen from Nottingham’s roads.
By John Smith
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 16:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The grates act as covers for rainwater drains which run deep underground and Nottingham Council is concerned about the danger to cyclists and pedestrians, plus the potential for damage to vehicles.

Police believe that they are being stolen to be sold as scrap metal.

Read More
Beer and wine stolen in Hucknall cinema break-in
Grates are being stolen from Nottingham city centre's streets. Photo: GoogleGrates are being stolen from Nottingham city centre's streets. Photo: Google
Grates are being stolen from Nottingham city centre's streets. Photo: Google
Most Popular

The council is keeping a close eye on the situation and has been replacing the stolen grates with anti-theft, hinged replacements or recycled plastic versions where appropriate.

This has already cost the authority more than £17,500 and is causing wider delays to other road maintenance projects across Nottingham.

Coun Angela Kandola (Lab), portfolio holder for highways, transport and planning, said: “These thieves are putting people at risk as well as causing extra expense for taxpayer.

“We would ask the public to be observant and report any incidents immediately to the police.”