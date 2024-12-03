Female motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries after Hucknall crash

A female motorcyclist remains in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Hucknall.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the crash, involving a car and a motorbike, just after 8am on Tuesday, December 3.

The crash happened on Wood Lane, which was subsequently closed from the Hucknall bypass roundabout to Windermere Road while emergency services attended the scene and initial investigations were carried out by police.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No further updates have issued at this time on the incident other than the police confirming that the woman remains in hospital.