Police were called to Main Road in Watnall at around 10.07pm on April 1 after the victim, a 35-year-old man, was struck by a car.

He remains in hospital where he is being treated for serious head injuries.

A 21-year-old man was also stabbed in the arm during the same incident, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

A fifth person has been arrested in the Watnall attempted murder investigation

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on April 5 on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She was questioned the next day and later released on bail.

Four people have already been arrested in connection with the attack, including a 22-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and a 21-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detective Inspector Richard Guy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Investigations into this very serious incident remain ongoing and we have now arrested and interviewed multiple suspects.

“I would urge anyone else who was involved or witnessed what happened to get in touch with us at the earliest opportunity.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 790 of 1 April 2022.