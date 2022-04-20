Five illegal shotguns found in caravan spotted at Hucknall M1 junction

The caravan was being towed along the motorway on Sunday, April 17 when police, acting on intelligence, picked it up junction 27 for Hucknall around 11am.

Officers then followed the vehicle along the motorway before eventually pulling it over near junction 23A on the A42.

The unlicensed firearms were found during a road-side search and seized.

Police have arrested two people after finding illegal shotguns in a caravan spotted on the M1 near Hucknall

Two people, a 47-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms without a certificate.

Both were later released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great bit of work by officers that led to five firearms being taken off the streets.

"Being in possession of firearms of any kind without the legal authority to do so is extremely serious and will always generate a very strong police response.