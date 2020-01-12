Five people arrested after serious crash in Bulwell

Police have now arrested five people following a serious collision in Bulwell.

Officers were called to a report of a collision on Saxondale Drive, involving a man and a car, at around 2.15pm on Saturday.

Police are investigating.

The man was taken to Nottingham’s Queens Medical Centre with serious chest injuries. He is currently in a stable condition and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Four men, aged 28, 26, 22 and 19, and a boy aged 17 are being questioned on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Ed Cook, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Enquiries are continuing and we are still trying to trace the driver of the car.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101, quoting incident number 445 of January 11.

Saxondale Drive remains closed at its junctions with Brooklyn Road and Vernon Road as officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.