Fleeing suspect falls on to Bulwell home's barbecue while trying to escape police

A wanted man was caught after he fell into a Bulwell barbecue shelter as he tried to escape from officers.
By John Smith
Published 5th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Police forced entry to a property in Mulberry Gardens, Bulwell, at 10.30am on Sunday, October 1 after a warrant was issued for the 28-year-old’s arrest.

Upon seeing the officers, the suspect jumped over a garden fence to try and escape.

But he came a cropper after he landed on the neighbouring property’s barbecue patio canopy, leaving the shelter badly damaged.

Joshua Staples is arrested by police after being caught in Bulwell. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceJoshua Staples is arrested by police after being caught in Bulwell. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Joshua Staples is arrested by police after being caught in Bulwell. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Moments later he surrendered and was arrested.

A warrant was initially issued for the suspect’s arrest after he failed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on August 2 in relation to a string of alleged offences including sexual assault, affray and three assaults.

He further breached his bail conditions by failing to sign on at Central Police Station in Nottingham on August 21.

Joshua Staples, aged 28, of Thorndale Road, Basford, was then subsequently charged with failing to surrender into the custody of a court, breaching bail conditions and causing criminal damage.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 2 and was granted bail until his next hearing at the same court on October 20.

Sergeant Paul Crofts, of Nottinghamshire Police’s prisoner handling team, said: “Failing to appear in court and skipping bail are very serious offences and I am pleased we were able to detain Staples.

“We will continue our efforts to clamp down on crime, including working proactively to locate those who are wanted by the courts.”