Kiefer Smith was part of a gun-toting gang that sold vast quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin on the streets of Nottingham, Mansfield, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Sutton-in-Ashfield and other areas of the county.

The gang, whose members spent large sums of money on designer clothing and jewellery, came to police attention after a series of linked shootings in early 2019.

In one incident, in May 2019m a member of a rival criminal gang was shot in the neck as gang leader and aspiring ​drill music star Akeem Chand fired multiple shots into his car as it travelled along a residential street ​in the early evening.

Kiefer Smith was jailed for 17 years for being part of a Nottinghamshire drugs gang

Chand and four other men were jailed in October for a total of more than 80 years for their part in the conspiracy, which was exposed in part by a covert listening device placed in a car used by the gang.

Just months before they were arrested, members of the gang enjoyed a luxury break to Mexico’s Caribbean coast, where they stayed in a private villa and even hired a motor yacht.

Both locations were used to film a professionally-produced drill music video which was later published on the internet.

In it the men bragged about the amount of money they were making from their illegal activities.

Smith, 28, and fellow gang member Alexsandro Woolery, 28, were both convicted by a jury of two charges – conspiracy to possess firearms with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition without a certificate.

Each of them had previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply class A and class B drugs.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on December 22, the pair were sentenced.

Woolery, formerly of Portland Road, Carlton, was jailed for 22 years and will have to spend a further five years on extended licence,