Former Nottinghamshire police officer would have been dismissed for gross misconduct, hearing finds

A former Nottinghamshire Police officer would have been dismissed for two counts of gross misconduct had they not already resigned.

Former Police Constable David Linney, had already resigned prior to the hearing, which took place at Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood Lodge Headquarters on Tuesday December 3.

Linney previously based at Sherwood Lodge Police Headquarters, did not appear at the hearing to answer two charges of breaching standards of professional behaviour.

One breach related to accessing Police systems for a non-policing purpose and the second to using racist language in a private text message.

“There is absolutely no place whatsoever for this former officer's conduct in Nottinghamshire Police."

Linney was added to the College of Policing’s barred list to prohibit him from working within policing in future.