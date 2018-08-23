Four arrested and class A drugs recovered after car stopped in Hucknall

Four people have been arrested and suspected class A drugs recovered after police stopped a car in Hucknall.

Police stopped a car in the Wood Lane area of the town on Tuesday evening.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and possession of criminal property. An amount of suspected Class A drugs and cash were recovered.

A cordon was put in place and detectives are still at the scene while searches are on-going.

The four people arrested have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.