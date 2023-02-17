Four men found guilty of stashing guns and drugs in Nottinghamshire flat

Acting on intelligence officers executed a warrant on Coxmoor Court, Top Valley, in March 2021, believing there to be drugs inside the property.

Forcing the door to the flat, police found class A drugs and drug equipment, including scales and deal bags, inside.

Tobias Holmes, who lived at the address, and James King, were both inside the flat at the time and were arrested.

All four men were found guilty at Nottingham Crown Court

Officers initially seized phones and cash from both suspects.

It was then a number of slam guns, shotgun cartridges, ammunition and a handgun were discovered.

Carrying out a full sweep of the flat, officers found bullets in a drawstring bag and metal pipes and cartridges all capable of being put together to form at least three separate slam guns.

Thanks to DNA found on the poles, after forensically analysing the weapons, investigating officers were then led straight to two other men who were later arrested.

Holmes, aged 33, of HMP Nottingham, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and possession of ammunition without a firearm certificate.

King, aged 65, of Townsend Court, Bestwood, was charged with possession of a prohibited firearm.

Ramari Blackwood, aged 23, of HMP Ranby, and 29-year-old Callum Arthur, of no fixed address, were also charged with possession of a prohibited firearm.

Following a two-and-a-half-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court, all four men were found guilty. They have been remanded in custody to await sentencing on March 10.

Detective Constable Rich Naylor, who led the case on behalf of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This has been an extremely in-depth investigation and a lengthy trial which I’m happy to say has resulted in all four suspects being found guilty.

“From the moment we forced the door to Holmes’s flat, acting on intelligence received, we’ve conducted a thorough investigation to get to the bottom of who was responsible for having the dangerous weapons and drugs.

“I want to send a strong message to anyone who believes it is acceptable, legal, or okay to have such weapons as a form of protection or even to contemplate using them, that this is simply not the case.

“Firearms have deadly consequences and bring a host of other criminality to neighbourhoods, which is why we are dedicated to doing everything we can to act on reports and protect our communities.