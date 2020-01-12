Four people arrested after serious crash in Bulwell

Police have arrested four people following a serious collision in Bulwell.

Officers were called to a report of a collision on Saxondale Drive, involving a man and a car, at around 2.15pm on Saturday.

Police are investigating.

The man was taken to Nottingham’s Queens Medical Centre with serious chest injuries.

The car made off from the incident and has still not been found.

Detective Inspector Ed Cook, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “After further enquiries we now believe there was a fight involving a group of people which spilled out into an alleyway before the collision happened.

“We’ve now arrested three men, aged 28, 22 and 19, and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of affray and they remain in police custody.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the car.

“We’re still appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 445 of January 11.”