Get your mobility scooter or bike security marked and registered for free in Bulwell this weekend

Representatives from both both police and the council will be at Bulwell Market on Saturday, January 22 between 9am and 3pm to security mark and register people’s mobility scooters on the National Bike Register for free.

Bicycles will also be marked for free from 12noon to 3pm.

The operation, which has been funded by Bulwell and Bulwell Forest councillors on the city council, is hoped to help prevent more thefts.