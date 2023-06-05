News you can trust since 1904
Greasy thieves steal 60 litres of cooking oil from Hucknall pub

Police are investigating after thieves stole a large batch of cooking oil from a popular Hucknall pub.
By John Smith
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:25 BST

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 24, at about 5.30am, at The Nabb Inn, on Nabbs Lane, when 60 litres of cooking oil, which was kept in a bin in the yard, was stolen, it is believed, by two males in a silver Mercedes van.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected], or to call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Thieves stole a large batch of cooking oil from the Nabb Inn in HucknallThieves stole a large batch of cooking oil from the Nabb Inn in Hucknall
