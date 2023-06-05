Greasy thieves steal 60 litres of cooking oil from Hucknall pub
Police are investigating after thieves stole a large batch of cooking oil from a popular Hucknall pub.
The incident happened on Wednesday, May 24, at about 5.30am, at The Nabb Inn, on Nabbs Lane, when 60 litres of cooking oil, which was kept in a bin in the yard, was stolen, it is believed, by two males in a silver Mercedes van.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected], or to call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.