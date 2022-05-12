Gun amnesty running this month in Nottinghamshire as police urge people to hand in weapons

Nottinghamshire Police believes that some firearms are held by people who are unaware of their illegality.

Others, such as war trophies handed down by relatives, may be lying overlooked and forgotten in people’s homes.

Keen to avoid these weapons either causing injury or falling into the hands of criminals, Nottinghamshire Police is giving people the opportunity to hand them in at police stations.

People are being urged to hand in unwanted an illegal weapons as part of a gun amnesty this month

The surrender campaign, which runs until Sunday, May 29 is part of a national campaign by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS).

The aim of the operation is to reduce the number of illegally held firearms.

These include replica firearms, air weapons, BB guns, imitation firearms, antique guns, component parts, stun guns, Taser, pepper spray and other ballistic items.

Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Austin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “If people have firearms or ammunition in their possession, it may be the case that they just don’t know how or where they can safely dispose of them.

“Even if these have been deactivated or don’t appear to be in working order, they can still present significant dangers.

“Regardless of where a firearm came from, if people no longer want them in their possession, this is their opportunity to hand them in.

“I also ask anyone who knows anything about an illegal firearm and who wants to report this anonymously, to do so through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

During the campaign, those surrendering firearms will not face prosecution for illegal items in their possession.

Offences related to the previous use of the weapons are not covered.

Licensed firearms holders are also encouraged to use the opportunity to dispose of any legally held weapons they no longer have use for.