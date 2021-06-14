Have you seen missing Ashfield teenager?

Police officers are concerned for the safety of Jack Peck, 14, who was last seen at 8.15pm in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Jack is 5’8” with short dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark blue Ralph Lauren Polo top, grey North Face hoodie, light grey joggers, and black Nike trainers.

If you have seen Jack or have any information about his whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1035 of June 11.