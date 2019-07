Have you seen Martin?

Officers are concerned for his safety after he was reported missing from the Bestwood area today (Tuesday, July 16).

Have you seen Martin?

Martin is 54. He is described as ofproportionate build, 5ft 9 tall, with short grey hair. Martin’s current clothing is unknown.

If you have seen him or know where he might be, call 101 quoting incident number 281 of July 16.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: Have you seen missing Reo from Mansfield?