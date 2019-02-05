Have you seen this missing Bulwell teenager?

Have you seen Dillon?

Officers are concerned for the safety of 16-year-old Dillon Stone after he was reported missing from Bulwell on Sunday (February 3).

Dillon is described as medium build and 5’8” tall with short, shaven mousey coloured hair.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black North Face Jacket, black jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.

Dillon could also be in possession of a camouflage-style rucksack.

If you have seen Dillon or know where he might be, call 101, quoting incident number 562 of February 3 2019.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: https://www.chad.co.uk/news/crime/nottinghamshire-man-faces-lengthy-jail-term-after-breaking-into-woman-s-house-and-raping-her-at-gunpoint-1-9576162