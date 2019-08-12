Here's where Nottinghamshire's mobile speed cameras will be this week

The list, published each week by the Nottinghamshire Safety Camera Partnership, shows where mobile speed cameras and their crews will be working to tackle speeding motorists and reduce casualties as a result of road traffic collisions.

Mobile speed cameras

The locations for the week commencing 12 August 2019 are:

A60 Nottingham Rd/Mansfield Rd, Ravenshead

B6030 Sherwood Hall Rd/Clipstone Rd, Mansfield

B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield

A6191 Southwell Rd West, Mansfield

Kirkby Road, Sutton in Ashfield

B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop

A617, Kirklington

A612 Main Road, Upton

A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington

A60, Spion Kop, Notts

A52 (T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham (40mph area)

A611 Hucknall Rd, Nottingham

A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham

A6200/A52 Derby Rd, Nottingham

Radford Boulevard / Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham

B6004 Strelley Rd/Broxtowe Lane/ Stockhill Lane

A608 Church Lane, Brinsley

Coppice Road, Arnold

Shelford Road, Radcliffe on Trent

B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton

Mobile speed cameras may also be in operation at additional sites on an ad hoc basis during the week, as the partnership reacts to recent complaints about speeding or sites that have been identified as emerging location for road casualties.