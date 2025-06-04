Heroin and cocaine: Drugs gang members who had lucrative line in Hucknall are jailed

Membes of a county lines drugs gang that had a lucrative line in Hucknall have been jailed.

A total of 12 offenders were sentenced on June 3 for their involvement in the lucrative conspiracy following a lengthy and complex investigation by Nottinghamshire Police.

The group was actively selling millions of pounds worth of class A drugs on an industrial scale in various towns around the East Midlands, including Hucknall, Mansfield and Sutton, as well as in neighbouring Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and Leicestershire.

Police discovered one of the group’s most lucrative lines was in Hucknall, while a further drugs line connected with the gang was found to be active as far away as Aberdeen.

Gang member Jephte Fikula flaunting some of the huge amount of cash the gang made from the operation. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Members of the gang sold heroin and cocaine to vulnerable addicts using bulk phone messaging and sophisticated marketing techniques and developed a huge customer base – more than 1,400 customer numbers were identified and 33,000 bulk marketing messages were sent out.

In order to maximise their profits, the group produced their own crack cocaine and used bulking agents to increase the weight of the drugs they sold.

Some of the group armed themselves with weapons, including blank and live firearms, to safeguard their enterprise from competitors.

The police investigation also revealed the gang recruited children as young as 16 to do the dangerous work of transporting and dealing the drugs.

While others were doing their dirty work, members of the group posed in photographs and professionally choreographed music videos flaunting their profits with expensive cars, watches and bottles of champagne.

At Nottingham Crown Court on June 3, 12 gang members – Sipho Ncube, aged 29, Jephte Fikula, aged 29, Ramone Campbell, aged 28, Kamel Mantock, aged 28, Jaysaniel Grant, aged 26, Aiden Farah, aged 21, Godpraise Bouwen, aged 22, Bayleigh Reid, aged 25, Gaiel Landu, aged 24, Tarell Comrie-Patterson, aged 28, Laquarne Fogo, aged 20 and Amang Kanyi, aged 25 were all convicted of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and jailed for a combined total of 130 years.

Fikula was also convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

Campbell was further convicted of possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

Det Insp Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Class A drugs ruin countless lives and the trade in these substances brings misery to our communities.

“That is why we devote so many hours of police work and have specialist teams working on cases like this to disrupt and shut down drug lines.

“I’d like to thank the many officers from multiple teams who worked on this case.

“Investigating one drug line can be a complex process but 13 lines have been linked to this group, which shows the enormous scale of their operation.

“Following these sentencings, our thoughts are with the gang’s many victims, both the vulnerable people they coerced into selling their drugs and the unfortunate and desperate addicts who became their customers.

“Ultimately, whole communities, both in Nottinghamshire and elsewhere, will benefit from these drug lines being identified and shut down.”