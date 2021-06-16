Highbury Vale man jailed for knife and drug offences
A 21-year-old man from Highbury Vale has been jailed after pleading guilty to possession of a knife in a public place and possession of a class B drug.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 10:40 am
Barraket Selassie, of Repton Road, was arrested following disturbances at an illegal gathering in Old Basford, which led to a man being stabbed.
At Nottingham Magistrate’s Court, he was sentenced to 146 days in prison.
Police still want information about the stabbing incident.
If you can help, call the police on 101, quoting incident number 304 of 12 June 2021.